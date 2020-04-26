in Music News

Afrojack & Ally Brooke’s “All Night” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“All Night” improves to #1 on this week’s chart.

Afrojack’s “All Night (featuring Ally Brooke)” was #8 on last week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart. It soars to #1 this week.

The collaboration earns #1 on the strength of its 392 spins. The count tops last week’s mark by a massive 112 plays; it meanwhile gives “All Night” a slight lead over the #2 song.

Gryffin’s “Body Back (featuring Maia Wright),” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week. It received 388 spins during the April 19-25 tracking period (-43).

Up three places, Lodato’s “Good” grabs #3 on this week’s chart. Krewella’s “Greenlights” falls two spots to #4, and Topic’s “Breaking Me (featuring A7S)” rises two spots to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

