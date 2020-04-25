Alexander 23’s “IDK You Yet,” Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First,” Olivia O’Brien’s “Josslyn” Score Top 6 Placements On Spotify’s Pop Rising Playlist

Vowing to spotlight the “Hits Of Tomorrow,” the Spotify Pop Rising Playlist routinely features a new songs from highly established artists and promising tracks from emerging stars.

Befitting that duality, the latest update brings Travi$ Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS” (#1), the late Juice WRLD’s “Righteous” (#2), and Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” (#5) into its Top 6. The other three Top 6 positions, meanwhile, belong to up-and-coming acts.

Alexander 23’s “IDK You Yet” holds #3 on the playlist, while Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” holds the #4 position. Olivia O’Brien’s “Josslyn” takes #6.

With 1.9 million subscribers, the playlist will surely bring more visibility to these promising tracks.

Granted, the songs have already been finding solid audiences. “IDK You Yet,” which launched two weeks ago, already has over 5 million streams on the platform. “You broke me first” boasts nearly 2.5 million streams following its first week in the market.

“Josslyn,” which arrived in early February, holds a streaming count in excess of 6 million.