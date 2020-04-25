Travis Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS” Earns #1 On Spotify & Apple Music Charts; Other Scott Songs Rise Amid “Fortnite” Event

Travi$ Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS” was a predictably dominant performer on the major streaming services Friday.

The collaboration earns #1 on the daily US Spotify, Global Spotify, US Apple Music and Global Apple Music charts. Spotify publicly disclosed its streaming numbers for the platform, noting that it received 3.345 million US Spotify streams and 7.447 million Global Spotify streams.

Big interest in the collaboration would have been a given, and “THE SCOTTS” also benefited from buzz over Scott’s “ASTRONOMICAL” concert in “Fortnite.” Numerous songs have posted streaming gains in conjunction with the concert, with “goosebumps” (#8), “SICKO MODE” (#9), and “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” (#10) regaining Top 10 positions on Friday’s US Spotify chart.