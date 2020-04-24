Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” Vying For #1 At Country Radio

Last week, Gabby Barrett’s debut single “I Hope” reached #1 at country radio. This week, another debut single could reach the pinnacle position.

Indeed, Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” is a legitimate contender for #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“More Hearts Than Mine” was the format’s most-played song during the first five days of the April 19-25 tracking period, and it has the momentum advantage over its closest competitors. It is also the priority for the Warner radio team, which urged country stations to provide their “max spins” this week.

Still, its trip to #1 is not yet guaranteed. The aforementioned “I Hope” remains strong, and Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” and Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” are also faring well near the top of the chart.

Smart money nonetheless suggests that “More Hearts Than Mine” will give Ingrid Andress her first career #1 at the format. One way or the other, we’ll learn the outcome when the chart goes final this Sunday.