Darren Criss, Patti LuPone Scheduled For April 27 “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”

Bravo will continue its string of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home” episodes this coming week. One episode will feature both Darren Criss and Patti LuPone.

Criss and LuPone, castmates in the Netflix series “Hollywood,” will video conference in for the April 27 edition of the late-night talk show.

Other upcoming guests include Jimmy Kimmel, Kate and Oliver Hudson, and Karamo. Complete “WWHL” listings follow:

Sunday, April 26 – JIMMY KIMMEL Show 17072

Monday, April 27 – PATTI LUPONE and DARREN CRISS Show 17073

Tuesday, April 28 – KATE HUDSON and OLIVER HUDSON Show 17074

Wednesday, April 29 – TEDDI MELLENCAMP and KYLE RICHARDS Show 17075

Thursday, April 30 – KARAMO and DORINDA MEDLEY Show 17076

Friday, May 1 – REZA FARAHAN, ADAM NEELY, MERCEDES JAVID, and TOMMY FEIGHT Show 17077