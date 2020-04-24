The Rolling Stones’ “Living In A Ghost Town” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

The Rolling Stones’ new single “Living In A Ghost Town” quickly shot into the Top 5 of the US iTunes sales chart following its release Thursday.

By early Friday morning, it was #1 on the listing.

Indeed, “Living In A Ghost Town” is the best-selling song on US iTunes as of press time at 2:35AM ET Friday.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” follows at #2, while Kane Brown’s new “Cool Again” is up to #3. Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” (#4) and Luis Fonsi’s “Sway” (#5) complete the current all-genre Top 5.