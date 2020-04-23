in TV News

Yungblud, Billie Joe, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker Performing On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

CBS announced next week’s “Late Late Show” musical guests.

MGK and Yungblud on Corden | Ella DeGea/CBS

CBS will be airing another four remote editions of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” next week, and each will feature a musical performance.

Yungblud will kick things off on April 27. His video chat performance will air as part of an episode that also features Joe Jonas.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day will perform on an April 28 broadcast that also features Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwarz. April 29’s episode will feature a performance by 5 Seconds Of Summer following an interview with Allison Janney.

The April 30 broadcast, the week’s final original, will feature a performance by Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. No interview guest has yet been announced.

billie joebillie joe armstrongcbsgreen dayjames cordenmachine gun kellytarvis barkerthe late late showyungblud

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Chris Hemsworth Chats About Quarantine, “Extraction,” “Down Under Cover” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)