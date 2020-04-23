Yungblud, Billie Joe, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker Performing On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

CBS will be airing another four remote editions of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” next week, and each will feature a musical performance.

Yungblud will kick things off on April 27. His video chat performance will air as part of an episode that also features Joe Jonas.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day will perform on an April 28 broadcast that also features Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwarz. April 29’s episode will feature a performance by 5 Seconds Of Summer following an interview with Allison Janney.

The April 30 broadcast, the week’s final original, will feature a performance by Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. No interview guest has yet been announced.