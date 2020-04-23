Seth MacFarlane, Gigi Hadid, Thom Yorke Scheduled For April 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

NBC has confirmed the guest lineup for the final “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” of April 2020.

The April 30 episode, another “At Home Edition” of the popular talk show, will feature appearances by Seth MacFarlane, Gigi Hadid and Thom Yorke. The network has not provided an explicit breakdown of each guest’s role, but it seems likely to expect a performance from Yorke. MacFarlane and Hadid will be interview guests.

Other official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Thursday, April 23: At Home Edition: Alex Rodriguez, Rhett & Link and musical guest Tones and I. Show 1248E

Friday, April 24: At Home Edition: Jonas Brothers, Lester Holt, Charli D’Amelio and musical guest Chvrches. Show 1249E

Monday, April 27: At Home Edition: Kate Hudson, Alessia Cara and musical guest Alessia Cara. Show 1250E

Tuesday, April 28: At Home Edition: Ricky Gervais, Billy Porter and musical guest The Lumineers. Show 1251E

Wednesday, April 29: At Home Edition: Shailene Woodley, Maluma and musical guest Maluma. Show 1251E