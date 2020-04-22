Chris Hemsworth Chats About Quarantine, “Extraction,” “Down Under Cover” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

To support his new Netflix movie “Extraction,” Chris Hemsworth conferences in for Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

In addition to videochatting about that particular film, Hemsworth also talks about working with Tiffany Haddish — and playing a stripper — in the upcoming “Down Under Cover.” Hemsworth additionally gives a broader update on his life in quarantine and provides Average Andy with some workout advice.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Ellen” also features a chat with teacher Victoria Bay, who wrote goodbye notes to each of her students after learning that the school would be closed due to COVID-19. Ellen then surprises Bay with a message from her students and a gift via Box Tops for Education.

The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but video highlights from the Hemsworth and Bay appearances are already available.