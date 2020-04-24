in TV News

Tones and I Performed “Bad Child” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

Tones and I delivers a remote performance on “Fallon.”

Tones and I performing on 4/23/20 Fallon At Home Edition | Video Screen | NBC/YouTube

This past fall, Tones and I performed her global phenomenon “Dance Monkey” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Thursday, she delivered another performance on the show – this time via video chat.

Indeed, the Australian artist performed “Bad Child” on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.” The virtual performance aired as part of an episode that also featured Alex Rodriguez and Rhett & Link.

Thursday’s “Tonight Show” began airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. As it was entertaining viewers on TV, NBC shared video highlights from the episode online:

