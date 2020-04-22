in TV News

Ratings: Grammy Salute To Prince Ranks As Tuesday Night’s #1 Show; Encore Set For Saturday

“Let’s Go Crazy” posted solid numbers Tuesday night.

"LET'S GO CRAZY: THE GRAMMY SALUTE TO PRINCE", features a lineup of all-star artists paying tribute to Prince's unprecedented influence on music ... Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Yet another music special (this one a previously taped concert event) proved successful from a ratings standpoint.

“Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince,” which aired Tuesday on CBS, ranked as the night’s #1 show in adults 18-49. It was the #2 performer in total viewers.

According to final live+same-day data from Showbuzz, the broadcast drew a 1.0 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 6.5 million overall viewers. No other show matched its adults 18-49 performance, and only CBS’ own “NCIS” re-run fared better in viewership (7.7 million).

“Let’s Go Crazy” was an even more dominant performer among adults 25-54.

On the heels of successful showing, CBS announced that the two-hour special will re-air this Saturday at 8PM ET/PT.

cbslet's go crazy: the grammy salute to prince

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Niall Horan, Liam Payne, One Direction Return To Billboard Social 50 Chart