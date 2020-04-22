in Music News

Niall Horan, Liam Payne, One Direction Return To Billboard Social 50 Chart

One Direction has ample representation on the Social 50.

Niall Horan by Dean Martindale, courtesy of Capitol

Amid buzz over One Direction’s tenth anniversary and potential reunion, the beloved boy band regains representation on the Billboard Social 50 chart.

Niall Horan leads the way with a re-entry at #38. Liam Payne returns to the chart at #45, and the group itself earns #50.

In addition to the reunion/anniversary buzz, Payne’s activity accounts for the release of his new Alesso collaboration “Midnight.”

Horan and One Direction have both gone as high as #1 on the chart. Payne’s peak-to-date is #4.

The Social 50 accounts for activity and engagement across multiple social platforms. Fellow pop group BTS appears at #1 on this week’s chart – and has reigned for a record-breaking grand total of 175 weeks.

