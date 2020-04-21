Songs By JP Saxe & Julia Michaels, Sam Smith & Demi Lovato, Future & Drake Added By Z100 New York

Z100 New York officially added three songs – all two-person collaborations – to its playlist this week.

Reporting to the April 21 pop radio add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station says it picked up JP Saxe’s “If the World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels),” Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready,” and Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake).”

“If The World Was Ending,” which has been charting at hot adult contemporary for several weeks, has begun to gain traction at the pop format. “I’m Ready” is a brand new release and expected to top this week’s add board, while “Life Is Good” continues to garner pop interest following chart-topping success at urban and rhythmic radio.

Headline Planet’s complete add recap is due later Tuesday.