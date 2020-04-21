Madison Beer Returns To Billboard Emerging Artists Chart; “Selfish” Arrives On Canadian Hot 100

As her recent release “Selfish” continues to gain momentum on digital platforms, Madison Beer returns to the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

The singer-songwriter earns #21 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks the top artists in America who do not yet have a major hit on certain Billboard album or song charts. The listing accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

Beer is appearing on the chart for the first time since November 2018.

The focus of ample acclaim upon release, “Selfish” has been gaining traction on streaming services as well as TikTok in recent weeks. Beer has also captured interest in fellow new song “Stained Glass” and recent radio single “Good In Goodbye.”

— Faring comparatively better in Canada, “Selfish” debuts at #98 on this week’s Billboard Canadian Hot 100. It marks Beer’s first appearance on the listing.