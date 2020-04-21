in Music News

Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“I’m Ready” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Sam Smith & Demi Lovato - I'm Ready Cover Art (Shot By Blair Caldwell), courtesy of Capitol Records

In a rather unsurprising outcome, Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready” attracted ample first-week interest at pop radio.

Picked up by 100 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, it convincingly ranks as the format’s most added song.

Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee),” which landed at 30 new stations, takes second place on this week’s add board.

Each added by 28 stations, Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” and SAINt JHN’s “Roses” tie for third. Credited with 15 adds each, Tyga & Curtis Roach’s “Bored In The House” and JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” split fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” (7th-most), Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” (8th-most), JoJo’s “Man” (9th-most), Natalia Damini’s “Pacemaker (featuring Petey Pablo)” (10th-most, tie), and Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” (10th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

