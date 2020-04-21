Charli D’Amelio Added To April 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

Charli D’Amelio’s recent in-studio appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” yielded considerable buzz – and monster YouTube numbers – for the NBC late-night series.

Late this week, she will make another appearance on the show. This time, however, the TikTok phenomenon will be appearing remotely.

D’Amelio will conference in for the April 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.” She joins a loaded lineup that also features Jonas Brothers, Lester Holt and musical act CHVRCHES.

Full “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Tuesday, April 21: At Home Edition: Halle Berry, Russell Westbrook and musical guest Meghan Trainor. Show 1246E

Wednesday, April 22: At Home Edition: LL Cool J, Dr. Jane Goodall and musical guest Kate Tempest. Show 1247E

Thursday, April 23: At Home Edition: Alex Rodriguez, Rhett & Link and musical guest Tones and I. Show 1248E

Friday, April 24: At Home Edition: Jonas Brothers, Lester Holt, Charli D’Amelio and musical guest Chvrches. Show 1249E

Monday, April 27: At Home Edition: Kate Hudson, Alessia Cara and musical guest Alessia Cara. Show 1250E

Tuesday, April 28: At Home Edition: Ricky Gervais, Billy Porter and musical guest The Lumineers. Show 1251E