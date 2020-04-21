in TV News

Netflix Shares Early Viewership Numbers For “Spenser Confidential,” “Money Heist,” “Tiger King,” “Love Is Blind,” “Ozark”

Netflix’s recent releases posted big opening month viewership numbers.

Money Heist - Part 4 Poster courtesy of Netflix/@seewhatsnext

As part of the company’s Q12020 financial statement, Netflix shared a letter to shareholders detailing recent achievements

The letter includes preliminary viewership numbers for some of the streaming platform’s highest-profile recent launches.

According to the release, original movie “Spenser Confidential” garnered viewership from approximately 85 million member households during its first four weeks. Part four of “Money Heist” will reach a projected 65 million member households by the end of its first month, while buzzy miniseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” had a four-week projection of 64 million. The recent seasons of “Love Is Blind” (projected at 30 million) and “Ozark” (projected at 29 million) also performed well in their first four weeks.

Because Netflix defines household viewership as anything over 2 minutes, the numbers are not comparable to traditional TV ratings (which look at average viewership for a full episode, a much higher standard). Still, they reflect undeniably ample interest in Netflix’s suite of original programming.

