Megan Thee Stallion Appeared On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition” (Watch Now)

Megan Thee Stallion, who has performed on past iterations of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” appeared as an interview guest on Monday’s episode.

The artist videoconferenced in for the episode, which was the latest in the show’s “At Home Edition” series. Megan’s remote discussion with Fallon unsurprisingly touched on her song “Savage,” which has inspired a viral TikTok dance challenge.

Megan specifically shared her reaction to Janet Jackson taking part in said Savage Challenge.

Monday’s “Tonight Show” also featured Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer and Dan White. Video highlights follow: