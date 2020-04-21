in TV News

Megan Thee Stallion Appeared On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition” (Watch Now)

Megan Thee Stallion appeared as an interview guest on Monday’s episode.

Megan Thee Stallion on 4/20/20 Fallon episode - At Home Edition Screen | NBC/YouTube

Megan Thee Stallion, who has performed on past iterations of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” appeared as an interview guest on Monday’s episode.

The artist videoconferenced in for the episode, which was the latest in the show’s “At Home Edition” series. Megan’s remote discussion with Fallon unsurprisingly touched on her song “Savage,” which has inspired a viral TikTok dance challenge.

Megan specifically shared her reaction to Janet Jackson taking part in said Savage Challenge.

Monday’s “Tonight Show” also featured Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer and Dan White. Video highlights follow:

jimmy fallonmegan thee stallionnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song