Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Luke Bryan single won a healthy amount of impact week support at country radio.

Picked up by 68 Mediabase-monitored country stations, his “One Margarita” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Brad Paisley’s “No I In Beer” follows in second place with 36 pickups, while an add count of 29 positions Brett Eldredge’s “Gabrielle” in third.

“The other girl,” Kelsea Ballerini’s new duet with Halsey, grabs fourth place on the add board with 28 pickups. Thomas Rhett’s “Be A Light (featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban),” a playlist pickup for 20 stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Lee Brice’s “One Of Them Girls” (6th-most), Jason Aldean’s “Got What I Got” (7th-most), Russell Dickerson’s “Love You Like I Used To” (8th-most, tie), Jon Pardi’s “Ain’t Always The Cowboy” (8th-most, tie), Runaway June’s “Head Over Heels” (10th-most, tie), and Midland’s “Cheatin’ Songs” (10th-most, tie).