Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” Reaches Top 20 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” makes another gain on the Billboard Hot 100.

The hit duet enters the chart’s Top 20 this week, rising six places to a new peak of #18.

The Hot 100 ranks songs based on activity from streams, sales and radio airplay. “Nobody But You” has been a strong sales performer since its release. Success at radio (it is approaching #1 at the country format) has been greatly expanding its overall success level.

“Nobody But You” received an additional boost this week following the duo’s performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Nobody But You” is Blake Shelton’s fifth Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It is the eighth such hit for Gwen Stefani (not including her hits with No Doubt).