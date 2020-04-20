in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Earns 3rd Week As #1 Song In America, “Say So” Becomes Doja Cat’s First Top 5

“Blinding Lights” is back in the throne.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Video Screen | Republic

After ceding its Billboard Hot 100 throne to Drake’s “Toosie Slide” last week, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” returns to #1 on this week’s chart.

The song earns a third overall week as America’s top song.

The return to #1 comes as “Blinding Lights” continues to fire on all chart cylinders. It remains #1 on Radio Songs, reclaims #1 on Digital Song Sales and holds at #3 on Streaming Songs.

“Toosie Slide” falls to #2 this week, while Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” hold at #4 and #5, respectively.

Up three places, Doja Cat’s “Say So” earns #5 on this week’s chart. The multi-format breakthrough marks Doja Cat’s first trip to the chart’s Top 5.

blinding lightsdoja catDrakedua liparoddy ricchsay sothe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

BTS’ “BANG BANG CON” Draws 50.6 Million Total Views, Peaks With 2.24 Concurrent Audience Members

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” Reaches Top 20 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart