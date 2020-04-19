in Music News

BTS’ “BANG BANG CON” Draws 50.6 Million Total Views, Peaks With 2.24 Concurrent Audience Members

The BTS “BANG BANG CON” was a successful endeavor.

BANG BANG Con Lineup card via Big Hit Entertainment

To offer fans an engagement opportunity during today’s period of social distancting, BTS held its “Bang Bang Con” virtual series this weekend. The near-24 hour streaming event offered fans the chance to enjoy a plethora of past BTS performances and other content from the comfort of their homes.

On the heels of the “untact” event, Big Hit Entertainment shared some key statistics.

The virtual convention, notably, amassed 50.59 million total views. At its peak, it was reaching a concurrent audience of 2.24 million. Not simply passive viewers, audience members interacted socially, leading to 6.46 million in hashtag engagements between WeVerse and Twitter.

“Big Hit Entertainment applied a technology that changes the color of the light stick depending on the audio signal of the video when linked in Bluetooth mode, in such a way that viewers who tuned in via community platform Weverse felt as if they gathered in one place and cheered together,” details the entertainment group regarding a special “BANG BANG CON” engagement feature.

Across the two-day convention, fans connected 500,000 light sticks from 162 different regions.

