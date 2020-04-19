in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My” #2, Doja Cat’s “Say So” Top 5

“Blinding Lights” keeps the throne at pop radio.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Video Screen | Republic

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” unsurprisingly remains a dominant #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The smash hit received ~19,795 spins during the April 12-18 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 219. The count, moreover, puts “Blinding Lights” more than 2000 spins ahead of any other song.

Up two places, Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” provides the closest competition this week. It earns #2 on the strength of its ~17,511 tracking period plays (+720).

Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” which received ~17,004 spins (-1,578), drops one spot to #3. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” concurrently sides one place to #4 with ~16,299 plays (-840).

Played ~15,592 times during the tracking week (+1,824), Doja Cat’s “Say So” rises one place to new peak of #5.

blinding lightscamila cabellodababydoja catdua lipaharry stylesmy oh mysay sothe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

