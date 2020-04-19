The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My” #2, Doja Cat’s “Say So” Top 5

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” unsurprisingly remains a dominant #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The smash hit received ~19,795 spins during the April 12-18 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 219. The count, moreover, puts “Blinding Lights” more than 2000 spins ahead of any other song.

Up two places, Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” provides the closest competition this week. It earns #2 on the strength of its ~17,511 tracking period plays (+720).

Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” which received ~17,004 spins (-1,578), drops one spot to #3. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” concurrently sides one place to #4 with ~16,299 plays (-840).

Played ~15,592 times during the tracking week (+1,824), Doja Cat’s “Say So” rises one place to new peak of #5.