Gryffin & Maia Wright’s “Body Back” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Gryffin’s “Body Back (featuring Maia Wright)” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio chart.

Up two places, “Body Back” takes over the throne from Krewella’s “Greenlights.” The Gryffin-Maia Wright collaboration garnered ~431 spins during the April 12-18 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 86.

“Greenlights” falls to #2 this week, courtesy of its 392 tracking period plays (+3).

A three-place rise brings Steve Kroeger & Skye Holland’s “So Close” to #3, as Joel Corry’s “Lonely” endures a two-place drop to #4.

SAINt JHN’s multi-format hit “Roses” holds steady at #5 this week.