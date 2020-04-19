in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “The Man” Officially Enters Top 10 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“The Man” officially enters the Top 10 this week.

Taylor Swift - The Man Video Screen | UMG/Republic/Taylor Swift/YouTube

Living up to the mid-week projection, Taylor Swift’s “The Man” officially enters the Top 10 on the latest Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart. The “Lover” single rises one spot to #10 on this week’s listing.

“The Man” received ~3,158 spins during the April 12-18 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 122 plays.

“The Man” is the only new addition to this week’s Hot AC Top 10.

In addition to charting at Hot AC, “The Man” graced the pop and adult contemporary listings. It reached the Top 20 at the former (but falls out of that region this week) and the Top 25 at the latter.

“The Man” is the fourth official radio single from the “Lover” album. Previous singles “ME!,” “You Need To Calm Down” and “Lover” also hit the Hot AC format’s Top 10, with “Calm” reaching #1.

Taylor Swiftthe man

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Celebrates 2nd Week As Hot AC Radio’s #1 Song

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Earns 8th Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart