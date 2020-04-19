Taylor Swift’s “The Man” Officially Enters Top 10 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Living up to the mid-week projection, Taylor Swift’s “The Man” officially enters the Top 10 on the latest Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart. The “Lover” single rises one spot to #10 on this week’s listing.

“The Man” received ~3,158 spins during the April 12-18 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 122 plays.

“The Man” is the only new addition to this week’s Hot AC Top 10.

In addition to charting at Hot AC, “The Man” graced the pop and adult contemporary listings. It reached the Top 20 at the former (but falls out of that region this week) and the Top 25 at the latter.

“The Man” is the fourth official radio single from the “Lover” album. Previous singles “ME!,” “You Need To Calm Down” and “Lover” also hit the Hot AC format’s Top 10, with “Calm” reaching #1.