Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Earns 8th Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” wins a very tight race to retain its throne on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played 6,005 times during the April 12-18 tracking period, “The Box” enjoys an eighth week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by a sizable 336 plays, but it nonetheless keeps “The Box” narrowly ahead of the competition.

Doja Cat’s “Say So,” which rises two spots to #2, received 5,998 plays during the tracking week (+437).

H.E.R.’ “Slide (featuring YG)” slides one spot to #3, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” ticks up one place to #4. Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” declines two places to #5.