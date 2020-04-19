in Music News

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Earns 8th Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“The Box” holds off “Say So” to secure an eighth week at #1.

Roddy Ricch in The Box - Video Screen | Atlantic

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” wins a very tight race to retain its throne on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played 6,005 times during the April 12-18 tracking period, “The Box” enjoys an eighth week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by a sizable 336 plays, but it nonetheless keeps “The Box” narrowly ahead of the competition.

Doja Cat’s “Say So,” which rises two spots to #2, received 5,998 plays during the tracking week (+437).

H.E.R.’ “Slide (featuring YG)” slides one spot to #3, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” ticks up one place to #4. Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” declines two places to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

