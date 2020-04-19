in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Celebrates 2nd Week As Hot AC Radio’s #1 Song

“Don’t Start Now” spends a second week atop the pop chart.

Dua Lipa in Don't Start Now | Warner

Dua Lipa’s radio smash “Don’t Start Now” secures a second consecutive week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary airplay chart.

The former pop #1 retains the Hot AC crown thanks to its ~6,492 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 114 — and gives “Don’t Start Now” a victory margin of nearly 500 plays.

Post Malone’s “Circles,” which holds at #2, received ~5,997 spins during the April 12-18 tracking week (-101).

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” concurrently rises two spots to #3, and Maroon 5’s “Memories” keeps tabs on the #4 position. Maren Morris’ former #1 “The Bones” falls two spots to #5 this week.

