Songs By Sam Smith & Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Mosey Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio; Alicia Keys Re-Enters

Sam Smith & Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” earn Top 50 positions at pop radio this week.

Despite not launching until late in the April 12-18 tracking period, “I’m Ready” garnered 725 tracking period plays. The figure positions “I’m Ready” as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song.

Credited with 580 spins (+314), “Savage” rises six places to #46.

A spin count of 391 (+143) concurrently lifts “Blueberry Faygo” six spots to #50.

— As the aforementioned three songs enter the Top 50, Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” re-enters that region.

Played 425 times during the tracking week (+182), “Underdog” rises eight places to #49.

“Underdog” charted at pop radio earlier this year, but its run quickly came to an end. It has nonetheless found new life in recent weeks, thanks its fitness for current times, Keys’ strong TV performances and inclusion in an Amazon Music ad. The renewed interest has evidently prompted some pop radio programmers to give “Underdog” another chance.