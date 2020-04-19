in Music News

Diplo, Julia Michaels & Morgan Wallen’s “Heartless,” Bazzi’s “Young & Alive” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Heartless” and “Young & Alive” debut on this week’s pop radio chart.

Morgan Wallen and Julia Michaels - Heartless Video Screen | Diplo/Columbia

Diplo, Julia Michaels & Morgan Wallen’s “Heartless” and Bazzi’s “Young & Alive” officially earn Top 40 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “Heartless” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The collaboration garnered 1,121 pop radio spins during the April 12-18 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 214.

“Young & Alive” concurrently enjoys a three-place gain to #40. The Bazzi song earns its Top 40 position thanks to a tracking period spin count of 1,121, a figure that tops last week’s mark by 192.

— Julia Michaels also has another song garnering interest at pop radio; “If The World Was Ending,” her collaboration with JP Saxe, is just below this week’s chart at #48.

Written by Brian Cantor

