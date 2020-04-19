Rod Wave & Lil Durk’s “Heart On Ice” Earns #1 On Urban Radio Airplay Chart

Rod Waves’s “Heart On Ice (featuring Lil Durk)” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Heart On Ice” grabs #1 thanks to its 5,991 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 425 spins.

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week. It garnered 5,561 spins during the April 12-18 tracking period (-182).

Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” holds at #3 on this week’s listing, while Russ & BIA’s “Best On Earth” spends another week at #4. DaBaby’s “Vibez” concurrently enjoys a one-place lift to #5 on the latest urban radio listing.