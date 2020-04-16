in TV News

Andrea & Matteo Bocelli, Melanie C, Alec Benjamin Performing On Upcoming “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

CBS will air more remote “Late Late Show” episodes this week.

James Corden during a Late Late Show Episode, video screengrab courtesy of CBS

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will continue its string of “garage” episodes next week, featuring segments from Corden’s home and video appearances by celebrities.

Some of the celebrities will delivering musical performances.

Fresh off his record-breaking YouTube performance, Andrea Bocelli will perform on the April 20 episode with his son Matteo. Melanie C will deliver a performance on the April 21 broadcast, while Alec Benjamin will sing on April 22.

Full listings follow:

Thursday, April 16

Bob Odenkirk; Leslie Jordan; musical performance by JP Saxe & Julia Michaels (n)

Friday, April 17

Usher; Alison Pill; Javier Hernández (OAD: 3/4/20)

Monday, April 20

Taraji P. Henson; musical performance by Andrea and Matteo Bocelli (n)

Tuesday, April 21

Ray Romano; musical performance by Melanie C (n)

Wednesday, April 22

Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys; musical performance by Alec Benjamin (n)

Thursday, April 23

Hugh Jackman (n)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

