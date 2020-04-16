Andrea & Matteo Bocelli, Melanie C, Alec Benjamin Performing On Upcoming “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will continue its string of “garage” episodes next week, featuring segments from Corden’s home and video appearances by celebrities.

Some of the celebrities will delivering musical performances.

Fresh off his record-breaking YouTube performance, Andrea Bocelli will perform on the April 20 episode with his son Matteo. Melanie C will deliver a performance on the April 21 broadcast, while Alec Benjamin will sing on April 22.

Full listings follow:

Thursday, April 16

Bob Odenkirk; Leslie Jordan; musical performance by JP Saxe & Julia Michaels (n)

Friday, April 17

Usher; Alison Pill; Javier Hernández (OAD: 3/4/20)

Monday, April 20

Taraji P. Henson; musical performance by Andrea and Matteo Bocelli (n)

Tuesday, April 21

Ray Romano; musical performance by Melanie C (n)

Wednesday, April 22

Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys; musical performance by Alec Benjamin (n)

Thursday, April 23

Hugh Jackman (n)