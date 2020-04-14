in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Level Of Concern” tops the pop radio add board.

Mirroring its achievement at hot adult contemporary and pop radio, twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

“Level Of Concern” tops the add board with impact week pickups from 106 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” which landed at 36 stations, grabs second place on the add board. Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” takes third with 31 adds.

Each added by 23 stations, The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” and SAINt JHN’s “Roses” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” (6th-most), Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” (7th-most), JoJo’s “THe Man” (8th-most, tie), Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” (8th-most, tie), and Regard’s “Ride It” (8th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

