Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Mirroring its achievement at hot adult contemporary and pop radio, twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

“Level Of Concern” tops the add board with impact week pickups from 106 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” which landed at 36 stations, grabs second place on the add board. Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” takes third with 31 adds.

Each added by 23 stations, The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” and SAINt JHN’s “Roses” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” (6th-most), Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” (7th-most), JoJo’s “THe Man” (8th-most, tie), Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” (8th-most, tie), and Regard’s “Ride It” (8th-most, tie).