Jason Momoa Chats About Quarantine, Dune, Mananalu & More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The actor appears remotely on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Jason Momoa on The Ellen DeGeneres Show | Video Screen courtesy of Warner Bros. / Ellen TV Publicity

Another at-home edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs Wednesday, this time featuring an appearance by Jason Momoa.

The immensely popular actor chats about a number of topics, including quarantine life and his new role as his kids’ gym teacher. He also discusses some Hollywood-related tidbits, such as meeting Clint Eastwood and appearing in the upcoming film version of “Dune.”

Momoa also talks about the work he has been doing through his Mananalu Pure Water organization.

The episode will air this afternoon, but a video of Momoa’s remote video chat follows.

