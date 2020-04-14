Ratings: “Killing Eve” Season Premiere Rises Slightly In Demo, Falls Slightly In Viewers From Last Year’s Opener

The third season premiere of “Killing Eve” generally matched the second season opener in the live+same-day ratings.

According to L+SD data posted by Showbuzz, the AMC and BBC America simulcasts combined for a 0.26 adults 18-49 rating and 1.06 million in overall viewership. Last year’s opener, which also aired concurrently on the two networks, drew a 0.25 in the demo but 1.17 million in overall viewership.

As was the case for much of the first season, the AMC version of the broadcast performed better in both columns (0.14 vs. 0.12 in the demo, 0.62 million vs. 0.44 million in viewers).

Already renewed for a fourth season, “Killing Eve” offers strong time-shifted and digital viewership, not to mention ample buzz and Emmy love, to go with live+same-day numbers.