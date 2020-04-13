in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

“Level Of Concern” tops this week’s hot adult contemporary add board.

twenty one pilots - Level Of Concern cover via @tylerrjoseph on Twitter | WMG/Fueled By Ramen

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” received a warm welcome at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 45 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, the track ranks as this week’s most added song. “Level Of Concern” debuted on this week’s Hot AC chart after just two-and-a-half days of airplay; with such strong playlist support already confirmed, it should be able to quickly improve its position in the coming weeks.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day’s “I Think We’re Alone Now,” which topped the past two add boards, takes second place with 17 new pickups.

JOHN.k’s “6 Months” follows in third with 15 adds, and lovelytheband’s “Loneliness For Love” takes fourth place with 8. An add count of 7 slots Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” (6th-most, tie), BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” (6th-most, tie), Fitz and The Tantrums’ “I Just Wanna Shine” (8th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” (8th-most, tie), and Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” (8th-most, tie).

