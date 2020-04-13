in TV News

First Look: “Killing Eve” Continues Third Season With “Management Sucks” Episode On April 19

The third season of “Killing Eve” will continue this Sunday.

Jodie Comer as Villanelle- Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 - Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCA

This past Sunday’s “Killing Eve” season premiere offered fans plenty about which to talk. In addition to providing updates on Eve, Villanelle and the other major characters in the wake of last season’s epic conclusion, the episode featured a shocking ending of its own.

The consequences of the premiere will spill into the second installment of the third season.

Entitled “Management Sucks,” the episode will air this coming Sunday, April 19. “Eve and Carolyn are reeling,” reads the synopsis that was released to TV providers. “Eve strikes up an unlikely alliance with Kenny’s colleagues at the Bitter Pill; Villanelle finds that management isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.”

Visual teasers are additionally playing up the fact that Villanelle dresses up as a clown as part of a job.

Ahead of the broadcast, BBC America shared a series of production photos. The images follow (all courtesy BBC America/AMC press):

Kim Bodnia as Konstantin Vasiliev – Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCA
Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens – Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCA
Jodie Comer as Villanelle- Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCA
Jodie Comer as Villanelle – Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCA
Jodie Comer as Villanelle, Harriet Walter as Dasha – Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCA
Jodie Comer as Villanelle – Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCA
Jodie Comer as Villanelle – Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCA
Jodie Comer as Villanelle – Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCA
Jodie Comer as Villanelle, Harriet Walter as Dasha – Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCA
Jodie Comer as Villanelle – Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCA
Jodie Comer as Villanelle, Kim Bodnia as Konstantin Vasiliev – Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCA
Danny Sapani as Jamie, Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Turlough Convery as Bear – Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Laura Radford/BBCA
Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Ayoola Smart as Audrey- Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Laura Radford/BBCA
Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Ayoola Smart as Audrey- Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Laura Radford/BBCA
Ayoola Smart as Audrey- Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 4 – Photo Credit: Ludovic Robert/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle
Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens, Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri – Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 2 – Photo Credit: Nick Wall/BBCA

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

