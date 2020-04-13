First Look: “Killing Eve” Continues Third Season With “Management Sucks” Episode On April 19

This past Sunday’s “Killing Eve” season premiere offered fans plenty about which to talk. In addition to providing updates on Eve, Villanelle and the other major characters in the wake of last season’s epic conclusion, the episode featured a shocking ending of its own.

The consequences of the premiere will spill into the second installment of the third season.

Entitled “Management Sucks,” the episode will air this coming Sunday, April 19. “Eve and Carolyn are reeling,” reads the synopsis that was released to TV providers. “Eve strikes up an unlikely alliance with Kenny’s colleagues at the Bitter Pill; Villanelle finds that management isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.”

Visual teasers are additionally playing up the fact that Villanelle dresses up as a clown as part of a job.

Ahead of the broadcast, BBC America shared a series of production photos. The images follow (all courtesy BBC America/AMC press):