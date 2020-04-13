Kesha Scheduled To Perform On April 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

NBC just updated its lineup for the Friday, April 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home.”

Per the revision, the episode will feature an at-home performance by Kesha. The singer-songwriter joins a lineup that already includes Hugh Jackman and Rose Byrne.

“Fallon” will air new “At Home” editions for the rest of the week. It is then set to air re-runs during the week of April 20. The latest listings follow:

Monday, April 13: At Home Edition: Blake Shelton, Kenan Thompson and musical guest Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1240E

Tuesday, April 14: At Home Edition: Michael Shannon, JJ Watt and musical guest Rita Ora plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1241E

Wednesday, April 15: At Home Edition: Pharrell Williams, Millie Bobby Brown and Dan White plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1242E

Thursday, April 16: At Home Edition: Chelsea Handler, Kelly Clarkson and musical guest Michael McDonald plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1243E

Friday, April 17: At Home Edition: Hugh Jackman, Rose Byrne and musical guest Ke$ha plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1244E