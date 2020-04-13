Billboard Hot 100: Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Debuts As #1 Song In America

Drake’s “Toosie Slide” predictably debuts at #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Hot 100 ranks songs based on streams, sales and radio activity, and “Toosie Slide” performed well in all three columns. It debuts at #1 on the Billboard Streaming Songs subchart, while taking #3 on the Digital Song Sales listing. It also improves to #22 on Radio Songs following its first full week of airplay tracking.

“Toosie Slide” is the third Drake song to debut at #1; it is his seventh overall chart-topper.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which topped the past two charts, falls to #2 this week. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” drops one spot to #3, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” slides one spot to #4, and Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” holds at #5.