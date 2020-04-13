Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” Enters Top 15 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” climbs to a new high on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The buzzy hit jumps four spots to #14 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks songs from all genres based on streams, sales and radio airplay.

After blowing up thanks to viral TikTok dance, “Savage” quickly gained traction on digital streaming and sales platforms. It has also been making gains at radio, further shaping its status as a bona fide hit single.

“Savage” follows “Hot Girl Summer” as the artist’s second Top 15 hit on the Hot 100.