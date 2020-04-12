The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The Weeknd scores his third career pop radio #1 this week, as “Blinding Lights” rises to the top of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place, “Blinding Lights” earns #1 on the strength of its ~19,672 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,215 plays.

“Blinding Lights,” which seizes the throne from Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” follows “Earned It” and “Can’t Feel My Face” as The Weeknd’s third career pop radio #1. Those songs both reached the summit in 2015.

The aforementioned “Adore You” falls to #2 this week. It received ~18,580 spins during the April 5-11 tracking period (-413).

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” holds at #3, and Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” ticks up one spot to #4. Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” concurrently re-enters the Top 5, rising one spot to #5.