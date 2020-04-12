Ratings: “Saturday Night Live” Delivers #2 Performance Of The Season For “At Home” Episode With Tom Hanks, Chris Martin

This weekend’s “At Home” edition of “Saturday Night Live” fared predictably well in the ratings.

According to data from NBC, the show drew a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 6.66 million overall viewers. It was the season’s #2 episode, trailing only the strongly rated Eddie Murphy-Lizzo episode (2.5, 9.99 million) from December 2019.

Prior to that broadcast, the last “SNL” to draw better numbers was the May 4, 2019 episode with Adam Sandler and Shawn Mendes (1.6, 6.81 million).

In observance of social distancing, Saturday’s episode featured a variety of remotely filmed segments from the cast members’ homes. It also featured appearances by Tom Hanks as host and Christ Martin as musical guest.