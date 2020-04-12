in TV News

Ratings: “Saturday Night Live” Delivers #2 Performance Of The Season For “At Home” Episode With Tom Hanks, Chris Martin

The remote edition of “SNL” drew big numbers Saturday night.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season:45 -- Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Villaseñor, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Colin Jost, Beck Bennett, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat -- (Photo by: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC)

This weekend’s “At Home” edition of “Saturday Night Live” fared predictably well in the ratings.

According to data from NBC, the show drew a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 6.66 million overall viewers. It was the season’s #2 episode, trailing only the strongly rated Eddie Murphy-Lizzo episode (2.5, 9.99 million) from December 2019.

Prior to that broadcast, the last “SNL” to draw better numbers was the May 4, 2019 episode with Adam Sandler and Shawn Mendes (1.6, 6.81 million).

In observance of social distancing, Saturday’s episode featured a variety of remotely filmed segments from the cast members’ homes. It also featured appearances by Tom Hanks as host and Christ Martin as musical guest.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

