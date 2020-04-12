Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO” makes another gain on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The “Bad Boys For Life” song officially earns a Top 10 position.

Up one place, “RITMO” grabs #10 on this week’s edition of the chart. The collaboration received ~9,165 spins during the April 5-11 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 156 plays.

“RITMO” is the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s chart. It becomes Black Eyed Peas’ thirteenth Top 10 hit at pop — and first since “Just Can’t Get Enough” entered the region in 2011. It follows “I Like It” as J Balvin’s second Top 10 hit on the pop chart.