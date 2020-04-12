in Music News

Surfaces’ “Sunday Best,” The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” Top 30

Surfaces’ breakthrough hit “Sunday Best” makes another big gain on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, securing a Top 25 position. The Weeknd’s new “In Your Eyes” also enters the Top 25.

Two songs involving Drake also make moves, as his own “Toosie Slide” and Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” both hit the Top 30.

Played 4,040 times during the April 5-11 tracking week (+918), “Sunday Best” rises five spots to #21.

“In Your Eyes” concurrently rises three places to #24 on the strength of its 3,727 spins (+830).

“Toosie Slide,” which debuted at #31 last week, takes #28 this week with 2,906 spins (+1,400).

A play count of 1,771 (+423) meanwhile lifts “Life Is Good” four spots to #30.

