Trevor Daniel’s “Falling,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio; Dua Lipa, Regard Songs Join Top 20

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” officially enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” and Regard’s “Ride It” concurrently move into the Top 20.

Up two places, “Falling” earns #14 on this week’s chart. The song received 7,182 spins during the April 5-11 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a healthy 1,013 plays.

“The Box,” which received 6,783 spins (+738), rises two spots to #15.

A spin count of 6,216 lifts “Break My Heart” five places to #16. Its week-over-week airplay gain of 2,080 plays ranks as the week’s greatest increase.

Played 4,464 times (+681) during the tracking week, “Ride It” rises three places to #19.