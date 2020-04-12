Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern,” Powfu & Beabadoobee’s “Death Bed,” Ellie Goulding & Blackbear’s “Worry About Me” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Despite its late-week arrival, twenty one pilots’ “Level Of Concern” earned enough airplay to debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Powfu’s “death bed (coffee for your head) (featuring beabadoobee)” and Ellie Goulding’s “Worry About Me (featuring blackbear)” also enter the Top 40 this week.

Credited with 1,182 spins during the April 5-11 tracking period, “Level Of Concern” hits the chart at #36.

Below last week’s chart at #47, “death bed” makes this week’s listing at #37. The song received 1,180 tracking week spins (+486).

“Worry About Me” concurrently rises five spots to #40 on the strength of its 1,002 spins (+171).

— “Level of Concern” enjoys even bigger debuts at alternative (#20) and hot adult contemporary (#34).