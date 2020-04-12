in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Living up to the mid-week projection, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” takes over the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Don’t Start Now” received ~6,378 spins during the April 5-11 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 248 plays.

A former six-week pop radio #1, “Don’t Start Now” seizes the Hot AC crown from Maren Morris’ “The Bones.”

Post Malone’s enduring “Circles,” which received ~6,097 spins (+70), rises two spots to #2. The aforementioned “The Bones” drops to #3 on this week’s chart.

Maroon 5’s “Memories” slides one spot to #4, and Harry Styles’ “Adore You” holds steady at #5.

