Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!” Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio; Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Already Top 20

“Oh Yeah!” takes over the top spot this week.

As it falls from #1 at active rock radio, Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!” ascends to #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Oh Yeah!” earns #1 thanks to the 2,746 spins it received during the April 5-11 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 214.

Billie Eilish’s multi-format hit “everything i wanted,” which topped the past few charts, falls to #2 with 2,734 spins (-126).

The Killers’ “Caution” rises two places to #3, and Neon Trees’ “Used To Like” holds at #4. The Lumineers’ “Life In The City” drops two spots to #5.

— This week’s chart also features a notable new arrival. Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” did not arrive until the fifth day of the tracking period, but it still earns #20 with an impressive 851 spins.

