Chris Hemsworth, Swab Squad Scheduled For April 21 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Appearance

Hemsworth will appear via video chat on an upcoming “Ellen.”

Chris Hemsworth on a 2019 Ellen Episode (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Three days before his new film “Extraction” launches on Netflix, Chris Hemsworth will make a remote television appearance.

According to new listings, the actor will appear (almost certainly via video chat) on the April 21 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

In addition to Hemsworth, the episode is set to feature an appearance by members of “The Swab Squad,” a group of Jefferson University Hospital Nurses that has been making waves on TikTok.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests follow; all listings are subject to change.

April 13 – Bill Gates, Chris McMillan
April 14 – Jimmy Kimmel
April 15 – Jason Momoa
April 16 – Kerry Washington, Jose Andres
April 20 – Trevor Noah, Mario Salerno
April 22 – Kate Hudson
April 23 – Teacher Victoria Bay
April 24 – Hugh Jackman

