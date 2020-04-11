Chris Hemsworth, Swab Squad Scheduled For April 21 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Appearance

Three days before his new film “Extraction” launches on Netflix, Chris Hemsworth will make a remote television appearance.

According to new listings, the actor will appear (almost certainly via video chat) on the April 21 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

In addition to Hemsworth, the episode is set to feature an appearance by members of “The Swab Squad,” a group of Jefferson University Hospital Nurses that has been making waves on TikTok.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests follow; all listings are subject to change.

April 13 – Bill Gates, Chris McMillan

April 14 – Jimmy Kimmel

April 15 – Jason Momoa

April 16 – Kerry Washington, Jose Andres

April 20 – Trevor Noah, Mario Salerno

April 22 – Kate Hudson

April 23 – Teacher Victoria Bay

April 24 – Hugh Jackman