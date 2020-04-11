in Music News

Badshah & Payal Dev’s “Genda Phool” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Genda Phool” spends a second week at #1.

Badshah & Payal Dev’s “Genda Phool” keeps the throne on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Played 47.7 million times during the April 3-9 tracking period, the video enjoys a second consecutive week at #1. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by a non-trivial 25.6% but still comfortably ranks as the week’s best.

Bad Bunny’s “Yo Perreo Sola,” which holds at #2, received 30.5 million views this week.

Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” rises one spot to #3 with 24.7 million, and a view count of 24.5 million shifts Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” down one place to #4.

Up twenty-two places, Sabyan’s cover of “Aisyah Istri Rasulullah” grabs #5 with 19.5 million views.

