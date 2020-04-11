in Music News

(G)I-DLE’s “Oh My God” Debuts At #8 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Ranking As Top New Entry

“Oh My God” narrowly beats Drake’s “Toosie Slide” to rank as the top debut.

(G)I-DLE's Oh My God Video - Screenshot | CUBE Entertainment

A mid-week launch did not prevent (G)I-DLE’s “Oh My God” from earning a Top 10 position on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The late release, moreover, did not prevent “Oh My God” from ranking as the week’s top new entry.

Credited with 15.6 million views during the April 3-9 tracking period, “Oh My God” starts at #8 on this week’s global chart. It, notably, tops Drake’s #9-ranking “Toosie Slide” (15.4 million) to earn first place among the chart’s new entries.

The video fared proportionately well in South Korea, earning #1 on that nation’s chart with 1.8 million views. The view count more than triples that attained by any other video in South Korea this week.

